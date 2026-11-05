NJ Transit service will be impacted Friday morning after drawbridge issue

There will be some changes to NJ Transit service Friday morning after issues with the Newark Drawbridge on Thursday evening.

The drawbridge got stuck in the open position around 4 p.m., causing service to be suspended in both directions between Newark Broad Street and Hoboken on the Morris and Essex Line, Gladstone Branch, and Montclair Boonton Line.

Limited service resumed with delays just before 9:30 p.m.

NJ Transit says due to lingering impacts from the drawbridge issue, on Friday, service will not operate between Dover and Hackettstown on the Morris and Essex Lines, or between MSU and Hackettstown Stations on the Montclair-Boonton Line.

Otherwise, Morris and Essex Lines, Gladstone Branch, and Montclair-Boonton Line will operate on a weekday schedule, NJ Transit says.

Commuters are encouraged to allow extra travel time and check for updates before travelling.

Alternative travel options can be found at njtransit.com/abc.