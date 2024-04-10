Watch CBS News

Commuters react to approved NJ Transit fare hike

Taking New Jersey Transit is about to be more expensive. The board voted to approve a fare hike Wednesday, the system's first in nearly a decade. CBS New York's Ali Bauman has more on the impacts for commuters.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.