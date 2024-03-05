Day 2 of public hearings on New Jersey Transit's proposed 15% fare hike

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another round of public hearings will be held Tuesday on New Jersey Transit's proposed fare hikes.

The agency says a 15% increase is needed to close a $100 million budget gap.

Tuesday's hearings will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Passaic Community College, then from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bergen County administration building conference center in Hackensack.

NJ Transit officials say the new fares could go into effect July 1, followed by 3% increases each year after. If the measure is approved, this would be the agency's first fare hike in six years.

Officials say they have been struggling with low ridership since the pandemic, saying it has only returned to 80% of pre-pandemic levels, which costs $2 billion in fare revenue.

This is day two of a weeklong public hearing period. For those unable to attend in person, comments can also be made online or by mail.

Public hearing schedule

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 4 at Cherry Hill Public Library

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 4 at Atlantic City Convention Center

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Passaic County Community College

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Bergen County Administration Building

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at Trenton Transit Center

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6 at Belmar Municipal Building

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at Berkeley College Woodbridge Campus Student Center

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7 at Kean University North Avenue Academic Building

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Frank R. Lautenberg Station at Secaucus Junction

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 8 at NJ TRANSIT Headquarters