Man dead, officer injured in shootout after boat stolen from N.J. turns up in Rhode Island

A man is dead after a shootout with police in Newport, Rhode Island, that also left an officer injured.

It happened Wednesday morning at Newport's North Anchorage.

The Newport Harbormaster's Office was on the lookout for a sailboat that had been reported stolen from New Jersey, police said.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, police officers were called after a vessel matching its description was spotted there.

An officer on the scene in Newport, Rhode Island after a deadly shooting involving a report of a stolen boat. WJAR

As officers approached the boat, a man on board fled below deck and grabbed a gun, police said. He ignored shouted commands from those officers, according to police.

"Shots were fired during the encounter," Newport police said.

The suspect was killed. A Newport police officer was hit in the leg and rushed to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The boat's owner told CBS News New York that the boat involved was his, and he has been in touch with police in Rhode Island. The suspect apparently disabled the GPS device on the boat shortly after getting on board.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.