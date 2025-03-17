New Jersey launches annual pothole repair campaign. Here's how to report one near you.

Paterson, N.J. residents fume about overwhelming number of potholes on one road

New Jersey is kicking off its annual pothole repair campaign on Monday, March 17 in an effort to patch up state highways this spring.

The state Department of Transportation says it will start with the most significant potholes first.

"NJDOT crews work year-round to repair potholes and keep our highways in good condition, but at this time of year, it becomes our primary focus," DOT Commissioner Fran O'Connor said in a statement last week.

Potholes are formed when water seeps into cracks in the roadway and then expands as it freezes. The DOT says this winter has been especially active, with temperatures fluctuating above and below freezing, and the department expects to repair more potholes than years past.

To report a pothole in your area, call 1-800-POTHOLE (1-800-768-4653) or go online to use the state's mapping tool.

You will be asked to enter the location, and then fill out a form with your contact information, the direction in the roadway, any other comments and whether you would like to receive a response.

The DOT says it responds as quickly as possible, "especially to reports of potholes that create safety concerns based on their size and location."

Over the past five years, the department has repaired an average of 153,000 potholes per year. It says that average has decreased in recent years, thanks to a focus on repaving state highways and improving road conditions.