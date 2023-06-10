NJ Forest Fire Service battles two wildfires in Burlington County



BROWN MILLS, N.J. (CBS) -- There are two wildfires burning in Burlington County. Chopper 3 was over a fire in Browns Mills near City Line Road and Butler Place Road.

Crews have been battling the smoke and flames all Friday afternoon and evening.

As the rain came down in Burlington County, the sky above the Brendan Byrne State Forest lit up as the City Line Wildfire continues to burn in Browns Mills.

"We had really erratic fire behavior," Section forest fire warden John Earlin Sr. said. "The wind kept changing directions on us, it was taking the fire a couple directions at a time, it seemed like."

The City Line Wildfire was first spotted just before noon.

The rain just started coming down in Browns Mills, but the sky is now lit up red and orange from the City Line Wildfire. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ESjdT3lW8G — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) June 10, 2023

"When the head fire, the main part of the fire, met with the backfire, it spotted across our contingency line," Earlin said. "Where we are gonna stop the fire."

As of 8 p.m., the wildfire was 350 acres and 20% contained. Roads within the state forest are closed and crews are asking neighbors to avoid the area.

Earlier Friday, two structures were threatened.

Currently, Forest Fire Service crews are utilizing a backfiring operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire. This operation will be ongoing throughout the night. — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 10, 2023

"Guess you can say here we go again, huh," Assistant state fire warden Bill Donnelly reports.

The City Line Wildfire marks the 10th major wildfire the NJ Forest Fire Service responded to just this year. Last weekend another wildfire in Burlington County burned 210 acres in Medford.

As crews head back out in Browns Mills and dry conditions persist, they're asking for the community's help.

"We ask the public help us out by remaining safe," Donnelly said. "Ahear to the regulations, the restrictions that we put on open burning. And please be self conscious and conscious not to ignite any fires."

Forest fire crews will remain out here throughout the night and even into the weekend until 100% containment is reached.

Chopper 3 was also over a wildfire burning in Evesham Township.

The fire is burning in the area of Kettle Run Road. It is expected to grow to 400 acres before it can be contained.

No structures are threatened and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is asking people to avoid the area.

NEW INCIDENT - WILDFIRE ALERT: Kettle Run - Evesham Twp., Burlington County



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a wildfire burning in the area of Kettle Run Road, Evesham Twp., Burlington County.



Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/BaKtWQiwae — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 10, 2023