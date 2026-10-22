Small earthquake hits near Randolph, New Jersey

A small earthquake was detected in Morris County, New Jersey, early Thursday morning.

The 1.6-magnitude quake happened at 5:38 a.m. just over 3 miles southeast of Randolph, according to the United States Geological Survey. It originated about 6 miles underground, the USGS says.

It is unclear if there was any damage.

The USGS has reported nine earthquakes in New Jersey in 2026.

The last one detected was also in Morris County, southwest of Chester on Aug. 23, and had a magnitude of 1.1.

The strongest was a 2.4-magnitude quake that hit about 3 miles outside of Bedminster in Somerset County on Jan. 30.

The Ramapo Fault line is an active fault line that runs through Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. It produces a number of earthquakes each year that are typically small, measuring low on the Richter Scale.