New York Republican leaders react to judge's rejection of new congressional maps

NEW YORK -- New York Republican leaders reacted Friday to a ruling to block new congressional districts from being drawn up in New York.

Judge Patrick McAllister rejected the congressional maps Thursday. The state Supreme Court judge says the plan would gerrymander districts to give Democrats an advantage.

Republican leaders sounded off in agreement Friday.

"It's not just the law that they disregard. They also disregard the will of New Yorkers. The voters came to the polls not once but twice to take redistricting out of the hands of politicians and to give district drawing powers to an independent bipartisan panel," New York State Republican Party Leader Nick Langworthy said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and State Attorney General Letitia James say they intend to appeal the decision.

