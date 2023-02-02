Nicholas Malindretos, accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue, appears in court

Man accused of trying to firebomb N.J. synagogue appears in court

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- The man accused of trying to firebomb a synagogue in New Jersey appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

Nicholas Malindretos was in federal court after his arrest Wednesday in Clifton. He's accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in Bloomfield. Prosecutors revealed they uncovered not only the clothes seen on surveillance, but other evidence.

Inside the court room, the public defender representing the 26-year-old suspect offered a glimpse of what we may expect as his defense, arguing Malindretos may be suffering from an undiagnosed mental health disorder.

Meanwhile, the United States District Attorney's office says they were able to make an arrest after finding many of the materials caught on surveillance.

"Searched the car and seized a mask, gloves and a sweatshirt consistent with the attack in the video," said Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

This was a joint effort following the attack on Jan. 29 at the Temple Ner Tamid.

"Hate crimes have got to stop," one FBI official said.

"We will not stop working tirelessly to protect you and make sure you can live, worship and enjoy your life freely and safely, no matter who you are or how you pray," said New Jersey Attorney General Matt Plotkin.

"No one should fear for their lives because of the exercise of their religion," Sellinger said.

Members of the synagogue were in court but did not want to talk about the case. They did tell CBS2 they were relieved to know the suspect will remain behind bars as prosecutors argue he'd be a risk to the community.

We also learned from prosecutors that there was other evidence uncovered when they made the arrest, including writings in a folder labeled "10 mile target" that included the names of politicians.

We're told it's not clear if he acted alone, and there could be other charges, as the investigation continues.