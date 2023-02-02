Nicholas Malindretos arrested for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey synagogue

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- A suspect has been taken into custody after the attempted firebombing of a Bloomfield synagogue.

Surveillance video shows a masked man who police say threw a Molotov cocktail at Temple Ner Tamid on Sunday.

READ MORE: Gov. Phil Murphy visits Bloomfield synagogue following attempted arson attack: "Absolutely despicable"

The bottle broke but didn't ignite.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Nicholas Malindretos, of Clifton, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

Rabbi Marc Katz had a message for the suspect.

"I would like him to learn from this and to realize that we as a community are not those things that he fears and hates, but rather we are a diverse, loving, open community," he said.

Investigators say a license plate reader identified a car seen near the synagogue at the time of the attack, leading them to the suspect.

Malindretos is due to appear in Newark federal court Thursday.