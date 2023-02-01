Gov. Phil Murphy visits Bloomfield synagogue following attempted arson attack: "Absolutely despicable"

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had strong words about a concerning trend Tuesday when he visited the Bloomfield synagogue that police said was the target of attempted arson over the weekend.

Murphy walked into Temple Ner Tamid through the same doors where, early Sunday morning, someone tossed a Molotov cocktail, which did not ignite.

Investigators from Essex County, Bloomfield Police and the FBI are now trying to find out who this person is and why they did this.

"Absolutely despicable ... Unfortunately, the amount of antisemitic actions in New Jersey is almost exploding," Murphy said.

The sheriff's office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

In a closed door meeting, Murphy told Rabbi Marc Katz and other congregants that the state is ready to support the Jewish community with law enforcement and more.

"Hardening targets, hiring security, educating kids, fighting antisemitism online," Murphy said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy meets with Rabbi Marc Katz and others at Temple Ner Tamid, the Bloomfield synagogue where someone tossed a Molotov cocktail at the synagogue over the weekend. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/9rt6WcIqM0 — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) February 1, 2023

New Jersey isn't alone in those concerns.

In New York City last year, the NYPD investigated 261 anti-Jewish hate crimes, up from 196 in 2021, 121 in 2020 and 242 in 2019.

"It's been a very bad week," said Asaf Zamir, Israel's Consul General in New York.

After the meeting, Zamir said the attack is a reminder of the hatred that exists.

"The fact that we need to do everything in our power, not just here but all around our country, to combat it," he said.

Rabbi Marc Katz, meanwhile, said as horrible as what happened is, Temple Ner Tamid is actually heartened by the support, and they feel like they're moving forward with a better sense of community.