Newark bank evacuated after hazmat scare

Bank in Newark evacuated after workers exposed to tainted cash

NEWARK, N.J. -- A bank in Newark was evacuated after a hazmat scare Tuesday.

Officials say employees inside the Wells Fargo on Lyons Avenue started feeling sick after a man handed a teller cash tainted with an unknown substance just after noon.

The bank was evacuated, and police and firefighters responded.

Three employees were taken to a local hospital and are reportedly in stable condition, public safety officials say.

An investigation is underway.