Watch CBS News
Crime

4 teenagers injured in Newark shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEWARK, N.J. -- Four teenagers were injured in a shooting in Newark on Sunday.

It happened just before 7:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Broadway.

Newark officials say two 14-year-olds were grazed and are in stable condition.

A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were also injured. Details on their injuries were not provided, but the 15-year-old is reportedly in critical condition while the 17-year-old is stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 17, 2022 / 10:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.