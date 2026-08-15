Newark Police sergeant in unmarked SUV was following driver who fatally struck teen, officials say

A Newark Police sergeant in an unmarked SUV was following a driver who then fatally struck a teenage pedestrian, officials say.

Zakiyah Dansby, 17, was killed on Aug. 9, police say.

According to the New Jersey Attorney General's office, a Newark police sergeant was traveling westbound on Bloomfield Avenue in an unmarked police SUV just before 9 p.m. when he saw the driver of a sedan speeding in the eastbound lane.

The sergeant made a U-turn on Bloomfield Avenue near the intersection of Parker Street and began following the sedan, officials say.

The driver of the sedan struck Dansby about three blocks away, near the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and Mount Prospect Avenue, police say.

The AG's office says the police sergeant pulled over to help Dansby, but the driver of the sedan fled the scene. Dansby was pronounced dead at about 9:11 p.m.

Police said one person later turned themself in. The Essex County prosecutor's office is investigating. No charges have been announced at this time.

The Office of Public Integrity and Accountability is investigating the circumstances of the police encounter, the AG's office says.

Previously, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda pushed back on claims that the crash involved a stolen vehicle and a police pursuit.

"This incident has been falsely reported as a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that resulted in the death of the victim. No police pursuit was initiated," Miranda said in a statement, in part, on Aug. 12.

"The vehicle was not stolen. The city of Newark also has a strict policy prohibiting vehicle pursuits except under limited circumstances involving serious offenses," Baraka said in a statement, in part, on Aug. 12.

CBS News New York reached out to the mayor's office for a response to the AG's update and has not yet heard back.