Police: Child among several shot in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Police say multiple people, including a child, were shot in Newark on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. near Watson and Elizabeth avenues.

According to police, multiple people were shot, including a child who was shot in the chest.

Police say the exact age of the child is unknown, but they are possibly around 7 years old. The child was taken to University Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Police officers were also involved in the shooting, but no officers were injured.

The state attorney general's office and the Essex County prosecutor's office are investigating.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 10:15 PM

