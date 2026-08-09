Police in tactical gear storm Newark, N.J., apartment complex after reports of multiple people shot

Residents of a Newark, New Jersey, apartment complex got a startling wakeup call Sunday morning when police in tactical gear, responding to reports of multiple people shot, stormed their building.

Tenants of the building on Bergen Street were told to remain in their units for several hours as police investigated reports of shots fired and at least three people wounded.

Neighbors who did not want to go on camera told CBS News New York that police converged on the block at around 9:30 a.m., after two women were shot outside the building.

The Bread of Life Church next door, which had Sunday school in session at the time, was evacuated.

Residents said the gunman barricaded himself inside a third-floor apartment and remained there for hours as police urged him to come outside.

At some point, the gunman suffered a gunshot wound, but it's unclear if it was police-involved or self-inflicted.

Residents said the building was given the all-clear just before 4 p.m.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office would only confirm one fatality, but the identity of the deceased was not released.

What led to the shooting and the connection between the victims remain under investigation.