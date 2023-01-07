Child, firefighter among 4 hurt in Newark house fire

NEWARK, N.J. -- Four people, including a child and a firefighter, were hurt Saturday when fire tore through a home in Newark.

Police say the flames broke out just after 11:40 a.m. on Valley Street.

Two adults and one child were rescued. First responders administered CPR to all three of them.

We're told the victims suffered smoke inhalation and burns and are now recovering at a local hospital.

Police say a firefighter was also taken to the hospital for a back injury.

Neighbor Teegree Sinclair said she could smell the fire from inside her own home.

"The flames were bad. It was very bad. The fire was coming out and all we just saw was a lot of smoke and flames coming out on the side of the house," she said.

Crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

The Red Cross said they are helping 12 people from three families affected by the fire.

Our disaster volunteers responded to a home #fire on Valley St. in #Newark, helping 12 people from 3 families, providing Red Cross emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food and clothing needs. — Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) January 7, 2023

The cause of the fire is under investigation.