Newark crash kills 6 when car hits Pulaski Skyway column, investigators say

Six killed when car crashes into New Jersey freeway column

Six killed when car crashes into New Jersey freeway column

Six killed when car crashes into New Jersey freeway column

NEWARK, N.J. -- Six people died in a fiery crash in Newark, New Jersey when the car they were in smashed into a support column under the Pulaski Skyway.

The crash happened late Friday night by Raymond Boulevard and Blanchard Street, near a southbound entrance ramp to the freeway, investigators said.

It comes after newly-released data found deadly crashes are on the rise this year in New Jersey.

Vehicle burst into flames after crashing

Six people died in a fiery crash in Newark, New Jersey when the car they were in smashed into a support column under the Pulaski Skyway on Dec. 6, 2024. CBS News New York

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the car went off-road and was airborne when it struck the column, killing all six people inside.

The car burst into flames after it landed on the ground, the prosecutor's office said. Video from the scene shows the vehicle's charred remains under the overpass.

The victims' names were not immediately released and the crash remains under investigation.