Data shows deadly crashes are on the rise in New Jersey. Drunk driving is a significant factor, police say.

Deadly crashes in New Jersey up compared to 2023, data shows

Deadly crashes in New Jersey up compared to 2023, data shows

Deadly crashes in New Jersey up compared to 2023, data shows

MONTVILLE, N.J. — New data shows deadly crashes are on the rise in New Jersey, and police say drunk driving is a significant factor.

So far this year, 643 people have died in car crashes in New Jersey, up from 558 at this time last year, according to the New Jersey State Police Fatal Investigation Unit.

Of those 643 deaths, 207 were pedestrians and 25 were cyclists.

Police warn holidays are biggest time of year for impaired drivers

Nationwide, drunk driving contributes to one-third of all fatal crashes, according to police.

"Thanksgiving and Christmas is the biggest time of the year for impaired drivers," said Montville Township Police Chief Andrew Caggiano. "We are seeing the increase, and officers out last year took off the road over 29,000 impaired drivers."

It's one reason the New Jersey Association of Police Chiefs just put out a public safety announcement featuring individuals who have lost loved ones in impaired driving crashes.

Woman whose parents were killed by drunk driver shares story

Erica Linn is a national ambassador for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. Both of her parents were killed by a drunk driver on her birthday eight years ago.

"The woman that killed them hit them on a residential street in Westchester. She was going 65 miles per hour," Linn said.

She urges, "Either get a designated driver, sign up for Uber or Lyft, or take public transportation."

"This is the part that hurts the most. I know that they should still be here," she added.