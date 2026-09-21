Newark Airport flights disrupted due to equipment outage, FAA says

Arriving and departing flights at Newark Liberty International Airport are delayed due to an equipment outage, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A ground stop was ordered Monday morning for arrivals to the New Jersey airport, and departures from Newark are delayed.

"The FAA is pausing flights into Philadelphia International, Teterboro and Newark Liberty International airports due to issues with some frequencies at Philadelphia TRACON," a spokesperson said.

TRACON stands for Terminal Radar Approach Control. It is an air traffic control facility that uses radar and radios to guide planes approaching and departing from airports.

No details were released about what caused the outage.

Travelers are encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest information about individual flights.