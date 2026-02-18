Newark Airport reopens after aircraft emergency caused ground stop, FAA says

Newark Liberty International Airport has reopened after an aircraft emergency caused a ground stop Wednesday evening, according to The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

A plane had to be evacuated, prompting a temporary closure of the airport.

Port Authority said a JetBlue flight took off from Newark around 5:45 p.m. The flight then immediately turned around after experiencing engine failure.

The Federal Aviation Administration released the following statement:

"After JetBlue Flight 543 landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport and exited the runway, the crew of the Airbus A320 reported smoke in the cockpit and evacuated passengers via slides. The FAA has temporarily paused some arrivals to the airport and will investigate the incident that occurred around 5:55 p.m. local time. You can monitor real-time airport conditions here."

Sources said there were 122 passengers on board, and one passenger was taken to a local hospital after reporting chest pains.

The flight had been heading to Palm Beach, Florida.

Flight operations at Newark were suspended while the plane was removed from the taxiway, according to Port Authority. Sources say the airport is automatically shut down when passengers are evacuated using emergency slides to ensure the safety of the individuals on the runway.

The airport reopened and flight operations resumed around 7 p.m., Port Authority said.

The FAA said travelers should expect delays.

