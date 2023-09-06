New Yorkers told to take it easy Wednesday, as temperatures soar toward a heat wave

NYC headed for its first heat wave of the season

NEW YORK -- Temperatures will feel like they're approaching 100 degrees Wednesday, as New York City is on track for its first heat wave of the summer this week.

CBS New York's Christina Fan caught up with people around Central Park to see how they were dealing with the weather.

The only place hotter than the pavement on a sweltering summer day may be the inside of Isaac Sabeha's food truck.

"Very hot. It's very, very hot," he told Fan.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., he mans the grill with little respite, except for the occasional breeze.

"We have a family, we have to work hard. What can we do?" he said.

With a Heat Advisory in place until 8 p.m., the city is asking people to take it easy -- and many did, with cold water, fans and a nap under shaded trees.

"I stay out of the sun, and I put my curtains down and I watch bad TV," said jogger Fran Demouy.

In New York City, most heat-related deaths occur after exposure to heat in homes without air conditioning, which is why cooling centers are open for people and pets.

"Yesterday, she was out for a long time, but it did a number on her. So I'm being careful today," Jamie Miles said walking a dog.

While this will be the first heat wave of the year for New York, Europe has been baking all summer. Even so, tourists waiting in line at the Intrepid said it's easier to stay cool over than than in the concrete jungle.

"We do notice there is a lot of concrete and asphalt, and hitting the asphalt is like a fist to your face sometimes," said Ingeborg De Graaf, from the Netherlands.

To put things into perspective, temperatures across the world hit an all-time high this summer, but things have been relatively below average here in our area.

City pools will also be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day this week.

CLICK HERE for our complete Summer Safety Guide.