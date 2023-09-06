NYC's extreme heat beating down on US Open; Djokovic: "Not easy, but you've got to fight"

Asbury Park busy as people try to beat the heat

Asbury Park busy as people try to beat the heat

Asbury Park busy as people try to beat the heat

NEW YORK -- Wednesday is shaping up to be another scorching hot day around New York City.

The heat is being felt across the area, especially at the US Open in Queens.

The Arthur Ashe Stadium got so hot and humid Tuesday, organizers decided to partially shut the roof to offer some extra shade for those coming to watch.

Novak Djokovic was drenched in sweat as he described how difficult it was having to play in the 90-plus degree weather.

"Just very humid conditions, difficult to play, but for both players it's the same. It's why we train, try to get ourselves in the best possible conditions to deliver," he said. "Not easy, but you've got to fight."

Read More: Rip current warnings continue up and down the Jersey Shore

If you are going to be outside, try to avoid when the sun is strongest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a break and go inside an air conditioned location, even if just for a few hours. And of course, avoid strenuous activity.

With the heat advisory now extended until Thursday, New York City cooling centers are open. You can dial 311 to find the closest to you, and there are certain locations you can bring your pet.

City pools will also be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every day this week.

CLICK HERE for our complete Summer Safety Guide.