Carlos Rodón dominant over 8 innings as Yankees top Rays in doubleheader opener

Carlos Rodón allowed three hits in eight sharp innings and the New York Yankees prevented the Tampa Bay Rays from clinching the AL East title with a 2-0 victory in the opener of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Yankees (90-66) moved six games ahead of the Red Sox for the AL's top wild-card spot. Tampa Bay (95-61) has a magic number of two to clinch the AL East for the fifth time in team history and first since 2021.

Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Tampa Bay starter Nick Martinez (15-5) and also started a key double play to end the sixth by throwing out Victor Mesa Jr. at first.

Rodón (7-3) struck out eight and walked none while completing eight innings for the first time since July 11, 2025, against the Cubs. The left-hander, who recorded his 100th win, became the 18th active pitcher to reach 1,500 career strikeouts when he fanned Jonny DeLuca on a slider for the second out of the eighth.

Rodón also struck out AL MVP candidate Junior Caminero on a slider in the dirt in the seventh with a runner on after reaching 98 mph on the previous two pitches.

Rodón threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of 25 hitters and improved to 3-1 in seven starts since returning from left elbow inflammation last month.

Following a double by Ben Rice off Martinez in the fourth, Bellinger lifted the next pitch into the right field seats for a 2-0 lead.

After a single by Mesa started the sixth, Richie Palacios lifted a fly ball to Bellinger. Bellinger made the catch and a strong one-hop throw to first baseman Luis García Jr. to easily complete the double play and get his eighth outfield assist this year.

Martinez allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out seven and lost for the first time since July 9.

David Bednar retired Yandy Díaz for his 35th save in 39 chances and finish New York's 15th shutout in 2 hours, 2 minutes - the Yankees' fastest game this season.

Up next

Tampa Bay RHP Drew Rasmussen (15-5, 2.72 ERA) opposes New York LHP Max Fried (5-4, 2.63) in the second game.