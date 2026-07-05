Yankees continue fundamentally unsound play, fall to Twins for 9th loss in last 10 games

Joe Ryan scattered three hits in seven scoreless innings and the Minnesota Twins won a series at Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2014 with a 6-1 victory that sent New York to its ninth loss in 10 games on Sunday.

Ryan (6-5) walked one and tied his season high with nine strikeouts.

The Twins outscored the Yankees 17-5 in the final two games of the series after going 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position Friday.

Byron Buxton left the game after re-aggravating a previous hip injury as he was caught stealing second in the first inning.

Brooks Lee had three hits, including an RBI single in the fourth following a wild pitch by Ryan Weathers (3-7). Royce Lewis had a two-run single in the fifth off Paul Blackburn and the Twins scored two unearned runs off Camilo Doval following an error by Volpe at shortstop.

Volpe committed New York's 20th error in the last 15 games when he misplayed a high chopper by Ryan Kreidler and the Twins scored on a bases-loaded walk by Austin Martin and a sacrifice fly by Kody Clemens.

The Yankees have allowed 29 unearned runs in their last 15 games.

Josh Bell contributed an RBI single in the first inning after homering in consecutive at-bats in Saturday's 11-4 win.

New York second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the game due to a right toe injury.

The Yankees did not get a runner to third base until Trent Grisham doubled and scored on a double-play grounder by Jasson Domínguez.

Weathers allowed four runs and six hits in four-plus innings.

Up Next

Twins RHP Taj Bradley (7-3, 3.86 ERA) starts Tuesday opposite Cleveland LHP Joey Cantillo (7-3, 3.86) in the opener of a three-game series in Minnesota.

New York RHP Cam Schlittler (8-5, 2.08) opens a four-game series at Tampa Bay on Monday.