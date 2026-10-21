Hal Steinbrenner blames Yankees players for coming up short, defends Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner defended manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman following New York's failure to win the World Series and blamed the players for the lack of success.

"I thought Boone managed a good season, especially with the pitching staff," Steinbrenner said Wednesday. "The bottom line is the players didn't live up to their end of the bargain in the playoffs."

New York has gone 17 seasons without a World Series title. That matches the Yankees' longest drought since winning their first championship in 1923, a gap between titles in 1978 and '96.

"If we don't win a championship while I'm here, I'm sure that will be a frontline story of it all and how people think of me and how a fanbase reacts," Boone said. "I understand that."

Steinbrenner spoke alongside Cashman during a joint Zoom news conference from team's spring training ballpark in Tampa, Florida, and Boone followed with a video news conference from Yankee Stadium.

New York went 93-68 and finished second in the AL East to Tampa Bay. After sweeping Boston 2-0 in an AL Wild Card Series, the Yankees were swept 3-0 by the Rays in a Division Series.

Boone finished his ninth season as manager and has one season left on a two-year contract extension agreed to in February 2025. The 53-year-old former third baseman has led New York to a 790-565 regular-season record and three first-place finishes in the AL East but a 27-30 postseason mark.

"At the end of the day, we haven't won a championship with me at the helm," he said. "Ultimately that's what has to happen to satisfy certainly myself - that's why I'm doing this - but to answer those questions ultimately."

Boone defended not calling out players publicly for mistakes.

"There is probably a time and place for that, but generally speaking to me that's not leadership," he said. "That's me giving red meat to people that want to be upset with somebody."

Cashman, who turns 60 in July, said he and the team have agreed to a new contract and are working on minor details. He became general manager in February 1998 and is the most senior head of baseball operations in the major leagues - San Diego's A.J. Preller, hired in August 2014, is second.

When Cashman took over from Bob Watson in 1998, it was the 15th change at GM since George Steinbrenner bought the Yankees in January 1973. Cashman has been the only GM under Hal Steinbrenner, who succeeded his father as controlling owner in November 2008.