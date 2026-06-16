Yankees blast 4 homers, hammer White Sox for eighth win in 12 games since Aaron Judge injury

Spencer Jones hit his first Yankee Stadium home run in the second inning, Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt each added a two-run drive in the fourth, and the New York Yankees rocked Davis Martin in a 12-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Gerrit Cole (2-1) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings as the Yankees improved to 8-4 since losing slugger Aaron Judge indefinitely to a stress fracture in his right rib.

Jones reached the second deck in right field for a tying shot off Martin (9-3) and his second career homer. The rookie also walked with the bases loaded during a four-run third after Martin lost an ABS challenge.

Rice hit his 20th homer to give the Yankees a 7-1 lead when he hammered Martin's 2-1 curveball into the right-field seats. Goldschmidt chased Martin with his 10th of the year, a shot to left on a 1-2 fastball.

Rice reached 20 homers for the second straight season, after hitting 26 in 2025. The first baseman joined Houston's Yordan Alvarez, Minnesota's Byron Buxton and injured White Sox rookie Munetaka Murakami among American League players with 20 homers.

Goldschmidt homered for the second time in three games and matched his total from last season when he appeared in 146 games for the Yankees.

José Caballero homered off a 41 mph curveball by infielder Luisangel Acuña in the ninth.

Cody Bellinger had three hits, including a go-ahead two-run single with the bases loaded in the third. Ryan McMahon provided an RBI single in the six-run fourth. J.C. Escarra started the third with a double and reached three times, including on a throwing error by reliever Chris Murphy that gave the Yankees an 11-1 lead.

New York finished with 16 hits and scored double-digit runs for the eighth time.

Andrew Benintendi homered three batters in but the White Sox fell to 5-4 in a stretch of 11 straight games against the Phillies, Braves, Dodgers and Yankees.

Martin tied a career worst by allowing nine runs. He also permitted eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. The right-hander gave up three homers after yielding three in his first 13 starts.

Up next

Chicago LHP Anthony Kay (6-1, 4.34 ERA) faces New York LHP Carlos Rodón (2-2, 3.19) on Wednesday night.