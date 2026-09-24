Yankees game on Saturday rescheduled to Friday due to impending coastal storm

The Yankees are adjusting part of their weekend schedule due to the impending nor'easter.

The team announced Thursday it is switching Saturday's originally scheduled 7:05 p.m. game against the Baltimore Orioles to Friday as part of a single-admission day-night doubleheader. The rescheduled game will begin at 4:05 p.m., followed by the regularly scheduled game no earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Saturday will only be able to use them for Friday's first game. The team also said the CC Sabathia number retirement ceremony and Monument Park plaque unveiling, which was originally schedule for prior to Saturday's game, will now be held prior to Friday's first game.

Only ticketholders for the originally scheduled game will be permitted to attend the Sabathia event.

In addition, the Josh Hart bobblehead giveaway, which was originally scheduled for prior to Friday's originally scheduled 7:05 p.m. game, will now begin at 2:30 p.m. for the first 18,000 fans in attendance.

The Yankees, who conclude the regular season this weekend, have clinched the top spot in the AL wild-card race and will take on the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three first-round playoff series starting Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.