Yankees left with only an outside chance of winning the AL East after series loss in Arizona

Nolan Arenado hit his third grand slam of the season top help the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the New York Yankees 8-4 on Sunday.

Arenado connected off reliever Brent Headrick (7-4) in the fifth inning. The Diamondbacks loaded the bases against Yankee starter Will Warren when Headrick entered. He struck out Geraldo Perdomo for the second out but walked Corbin Carroll to force in a run before Arenado homered on a 2-1 pitch. He tied Houston's Yordan Alvarez for the major league lead this season, and it was Arenado's ninth career slam.

The Diamondbacks had their MLB-best 47th comeback win of the season and kept pace with Philadelphia in the chase for the National League's final wild-card berth, but trail the Phillies by four games with six to play.

New York still has a slim chance to win the American League East, but must win out and get help. The Yankees open a four-game series Tuesday against the division-leading Rays in New York.

Perdomo had a run-scoring single in the first and an RBI triple in the seventh.

Heliot Ramos, George Lombard Jr. and Spencer Jones homered for New York, all in the third inning, off Arizona starter Corbin Burnes.

Justin Martinez (3-0) was one of five Arizona relievers to hold the Yankees to three hits in the final 6 1/3 innings.

The Yankees finished their road season 47-34 (.580), second only to the Dodgers (46-32, .590). Arizona finished its home season 45-36 (.556), its best mark since 2017 (52-29, .642).

Up next

Yankees: Off Monday. Doubleheader at home against Tampa Bay on Tuesday with LHPs Carlos Rodón (6-3, 2.95 ERA) and Max Fried (5-4. 2.63) set to start for New York against RHPs Nick Martinez (15-4, 2.94) and Drew Rasmussen (15-5, 2.72).

Diamondbacks: Off Monday. RHP Michael Soroka (8-5, 3.45) was scheduled to start Tuesday at Colorado against LHP Kyle Freeland (4-10, 6.38).