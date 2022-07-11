New York working to increase access to monkeypox vaccine, more information

NEW YORK -- New York is taking new steps to contain the monkeypox virus, including more access to vaccinations for people at-risk on Long Island and more information for the public about the disease and how to avoid it.

The latest numbers show 160 people in New York City have tested positive for what's believed to be monkeypox.

There are new efforts underway to fight the growing outbreak. As the virus spreads, so do reinforcements.

"Luckily, we now have the vaccine to help reduce the chance and severity of infection," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said last week.

Health officials say monkeypox is a rare viral infection that usually doesn't cause serious illness. While anyone can get it, the vaccine is prioritized for the most vulnerable.

As of now, city and state health officials say cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.

"That's why we need to work together to target our outreach," said David Kilmnick, of the LGBT Network.

Cherry Grove and the Pines are popular gay destinations on Fire Island. Starting Monday, anyone who is considered high risk -- who's had a recent exposure to monkeypox in the last 14 days -- can sign up for a vaccine appointment on the Suffolk County website.

Northwell Health will then administer 750 doses of the vaccine at pop-up clinics Thursday in Cherry Grove and Friday in the Pines.

"This is a disease that's primarily spread by close, intimate, skin-to-skin contact. That's very important," Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott explained.

Meanwhile, Washington is promising a strong fight, beating it back with more vaccines.

"We expect another 1.5 million doses over the coming months," said Dr. Raj Panjabi, with the White House Health Office.

The White House says it will take several months to deliver the 4.1 million doses already in the pipeline.

This is a two-dose vaccine, so that's enough to vaccinate slightly more than two million people.

Health officials say people should be educated, not alarmed. The state Department of Health will hold a town meeting Monday night to inform residents about the disease.