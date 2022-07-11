New York City opening 2,500 new monkeypox vaccine appointments

NEW YORK -- More monkeypox vaccine appointments will be available this week in New York City, according to the health department.

Approximately 2,500 appointments will open Tuesday at 1 p.m. They can be booked on the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene's website, here.

More monkeypox vaccine will be available tomorrow at 1 p.m. Including the appointments opening tomorrow, nearly 7,000 doses of monkeypox vaccines will have become available to New Yorkers since June 23. To get updates, text MONKEYPOX to 692692: https://t.co/5dr7hBpSfw pic.twitter.com/Ly3HdPlmav — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 11, 2022

Appointments will be available at the Central Harlem and Chelsea sexual health clinics in Manhattan and Corona Sexual Health Clinic in Queens.

A shipment of more than 14,500 monkeypox vaccine doses from the federal government is expected to arrive later in the week.

For now, only those considered to be at a high risk from recent monkeypox exposure are eligible for the vaccine.

Monday morning, vaccine appointments in Suffolk County were fully booked about an hour after they became available online.