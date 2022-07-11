Watch CBS News
New York City opening 2,500 new monkeypox vaccine appointments

New York spreading awareness about monkeypox
NEW YORK -- More monkeypox vaccine appointments will be available this week in New York City, according to the health department. 

Approximately 2,500 appointments will open Tuesday at 1 p.m. They can be booked on the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene's website, here.

Appointments will be available at the Central Harlem and Chelsea sexual health clinics in Manhattan and Corona Sexual Health Clinic in Queens

A shipment of more than 14,500 monkeypox vaccine doses from the federal government is expected to arrive later in the week. 

For now, only those considered to be at a high risk from recent monkeypox exposure are eligible for the vaccine. 

Monday morning, vaccine appointments in Suffolk County were fully booked about an hour after they became available online.

