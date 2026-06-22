New York exploring bid to host 2042 Winter Olympics in NYC, Lake Placid

New York is considering a bid to host the 2042 Winter Olympics in New York City and Lake Placid.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced an exploratory committee to evaluate the potential of bringing the Winter Games to the Empire State for the first time since 1980.

"The time is now to return the Olympic flame back to New York," Hochul said in a statement. "Milano Cortina showcased the immense possibility that comes with a dual city Olympic Games. It's clear we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build on Lake Placid's Olympic legacy, New York City's global platform, and the strengths that make our State unique."

The International Olympic Committee has already announced the French Alps and Utah will host the Winter Olympics in 2030 and 2034, respectively. Switzerland appears to be the frontrunner for the 2038 games, but the IOC has not yet made an official announcement.

New York City last bid for the 2012 Summer Olympics, which ultimately went to London.

The 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid are remembered for the "Miracle on Ice," when the U.S. men's ice hockey team upset the Soviet Union. Lake Placid also hosted the games in 1932.

Exploratory committee members

The exploratory committee will spend approximately one year evaluating whether the Winter Olympics "could responsibly advance New York State's long-term priorities," according to Hochul's office.

The committee will share its findings with state leaders before making a decision on an official bid.

"I've assembled some of the best and the brightest in sports, government and community leadership to take the steps necessary to ensure New York is in the best possible position to make the dream of a Lake Placid-New York City Olympic & Paralympic Winter Games a reality," the governor said.

Here are the members of the exploratory committee:

Ashley Walden, President and CEO of the Olympic Regional Development Authority (Chair)

Karen Persichilli Keogh, Secretary to Governor Kathy Hochul

Hope Knight, President, CEO and Commissioner of Empire State Development

New York City Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su

Village of Lake Placid Deputy Mayor and Trustee Jackie Kelly

Assemblymember Robert Carroll

Jarred Jones, New York State Director for U.S. Senator Gillibrand

Martin Brennan, New York State Director for U.S. Senator Schumer

The governor also announced five subcommittees: