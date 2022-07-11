First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/11 Monday morning forecast

Watch CBS News
By Matthew Villafane, Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

After a glorious weather weekend for many, the heat is about to be turned up for this upcoming week.

In the meantime, tonight will be clear and comfortable. 68 will be the low in the city, while some of our suburbs will see lows drop into the 50s. 

Monday looks to be another spectacular day, with sun-filled skies and continued low humidity. Our high will be 85. For Monday night, the humidity will be on the rise, and a warmer night is in store, with a low of 72 under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday may be the beginning of our first official heat wave in the city, as temps soar into the 90s, and humidity becomes oppressive. 

