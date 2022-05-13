Watch CBS News
CBS2 to host GOP primary debate in race for New York governor

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS2 to hold GOP primary debate
CBS2 to hold GOP primary debate 00:38

NEW YORK -- We have more news in the race for governor of New York. 

The leading Republican primary contenders will debate here on CBS2. 

Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, former Republican liason to Donald Trump Andrew Giuliani -- son of Rudy Giuliani -- and Congressman Lee Zeldin will face off about the issues important to New Yorkers. 

CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer and Maurice DuBois will moderate the debate, hosted in partnership with Newsradio 880.

The debate will be held on CBS2 and our streaming platform at 7 p.m. on June 13 at the CBS Broadcast Center. 

Democrats debate on CBS2 the week before on June 7.

The primary election is set for June 28.

May 13, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

