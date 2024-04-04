How much snow fell in New York and New Jersey? Rare April storm felt in these areas the most

NEW YORK -- The forecast looked like an April Fools' Day joke, but parts of New York and New Jersey are dealing with snow Thursday, more than two weeks into spring.

Most of the snow has been northwest of New York City so far, but more is on the way and there's still a chance the city could get in on the rare spring snowfall.

In Sullivan County, New York, Yulan recorded 2.3 inches of snow and Barryville recorded 1.5 inches.

Highland Lakes, New Jersey, which is about 50 miles northwest of the city, also recorded 2.3 inches of snow.

CBS New York

In Orange County, New York, Warwick got 1.5 inches of snow. Staatsburg in Dutchess County got half an inch.

While not a blizzard, more than half an inch of snow in the Tri-State Area this time of year is noteworthy. We typically don't get more than 0.4 inches of snow in April.

CBS New York

One of our more notable spring storms was on April 2, 2018, when the Yankees were forced to postpone their home opener because 5.5 inches of snow fell in New York City.

The storm system is leaving a much bigger mess in New England, where some ski resorts are projected to see nearly 20 inches of snow when it's all said and done.