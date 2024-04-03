How much snow will New York and New Jersey get this week? See the map

NEW YORK -- Now that we are in the midst of the spring season, snow is not what you'd typically expect during the first week of April. Instead, warming temperatures, blooming trees and birds chirping are the norm. However, like an April Fool's joke that isn't that amusing, snow is in the forecast for portions of the Tri-State area Wednesday, Thursday and maybe even Friday.

A large and very complex storm system it set to bring forth a plethora of hazardous weather conditions throughout the area. This storm has already put down several inches of snow, flooding rains and even tornadoes in some Midwestern states. The fact that it has produced such varied types of weather is a sign if its strength. With so much available energy, this storm will have the capability to drag colder air in from Canada, and hence accumulating snow to some of our northern suburbs.

While most of the region will not see any snow, and we are not expecting a massive blizzard, snow in April is very noteworthy. The Catskills Region appears to be where the highest amounts of snow will fall during this last gasp of winter weather being served up. Here, particularly in western Ulster County, up to 10 inches of the white stuff is possible, and this happens to be where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued.

For other sections of the Hudson Valley, and northwestern New Jersey, a coating to perhaps as much as 4 inches is possible. This will be mostly confined to the highest elevations within these areas. A few flakes may fly even within the confines of New York City late on Thursday night. Ski Resorts across northern New England could see nearly 20 inches of snow.

In April, petals from flowering trees, such as Bradford pears and cherries, are usually the only white particles flowing throughout the air in and around The Big Apple. Albeit it rare, sometimes snowflakes are added to that mix, with April averaging 0.4 inches of snow.

In some years, a lot more than that falls though. Such was the case on April 2, 2018, when 5.5 inches of snow fell in the city and cancelled Opening Day for the Yankees. After another winter of low snowfall, this could be Mother Nature's way of trying to balance everything out.