New York State Police cracking down on "4/20" impaired drivers

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- Thursday is April 20, a date celebrated by legalized marijuana enthusiasts and advocates.

But the date is prompting New York State Police to hit the roads to crack down on impaired drivers.

While some may be celebrating, it's not a happy 4/20 for drivers who worry about people high behind the wheel.

"If they drive after smoking pot, there are going to be more accidents. This is not a great idea," one person said.

"I think they will be irresponsible and they should do something to not let them drive," another said.

State police are doing something -- increasing patrols.

Recreational marijuana is legal to possess in New York, but it's illegal and dangerous to drive high.

"We are seeing an uptick in the number of people driving under the influence of drugs. Though the consumption of cannabis may be legal, it is not legal here nor anywhere in the country to drive while you are under the influence of drugs," said Maj. Stephen Udice, Troop L commander.

How can they tell a driver is impaired by THC? Every trooper has received training and more than 400 of them have extensive skills as drug recognition experts.

"Bloodshot, watery eyes, droopy eyelids, someone has time and space problems, they're not able to do two things at once. We are asking for their license and also asking where are you coming from where are you going," Trooper Christopher Rachek said.

Experts say it's not only a problem on 4/20.

"On any given day at any stop light you smell marijuana being used in cars while people are driving down the road," said Steve Chassman, executive director of the Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, or LICADD. "This is not the marijuana of the '80s and '90s. THC levels are up 90% higher than Mother Nature ever intended it to be, and our clinicians here are seeing an uptick over the last couple of years of young adults and adolescents coming in with signs of and symptoms of cannabis dependence."

An insurance industry survey found more than half of drivers who use marijuana in legal states admit to driving under the influence.

"It slows down your reaction times. It slows down your ability to judge distances," Udice said.

Not to mention the lives it puts at risk. The long-term impacts of an arrest is a suspended or revoked license, at least $10,000 in fines, attorney fees, and it just goes up from there.

State police drug recognition experts are also assisting county police departments to identify drugged drivers.