Women-owned marijuana dispensary opens pop-up in Queens

NEW YORK -- New York's first woman-owned cannabis dispensary opened Thursday in Queens.

Good Grades welcomed customers at a pop-up in Jamaica.

The store is also the city's first retail dispensary outside Manhattan.

The store's owners and people in line were excited for the opportunities it will bring to the area.

"We're big on family and we're big on the community, and here we're not just a business, we're family," said Extasy James, a co-owner. "We want to make sure that the community knows that we're here for them."

Thursday's pop-up was mostly a preview of the store. The owners plan to close and get ready for an official opening at a later time.

New York has received about 900 applications for cannabis retail licenses. So far, about 70 have been issued.