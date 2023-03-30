Watch CBS News
Local News

Women-owned marijuana dispensary opens pop-up in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

1st marijuana dispensary outside Manhattan hosts pop-up in Queens
1st marijuana dispensary outside Manhattan hosts pop-up in Queens 00:39

NEW YORK -- New York's first woman-owned cannabis dispensary opened Thursday in Queens

Good Grades welcomed customers at a pop-up in Jamaica.

The store is also the city's first retail dispensary outside Manhattan.

The store's owners and people in line were excited for the opportunities it will bring to the area. 

"We're big on family and we're big on the community, and here we're not just a business, we're family," said Extasy James, a co-owner. "We want to make sure that the community knows that we're here for them." 

Thursday's pop-up was mostly a preview of the store. The owners plan to close and get ready for an official opening at a later time. 

New York has received about 900 applications for cannabis retail licenses. So far, about 70 have been issued.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 30, 2023 / 1:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.