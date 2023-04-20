Watch CBS News
New York celebrates first 4/20 with recreational cannabis dispensaries

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

N.Y. celebrates first 4/20 with recreational cannabis
N.Y. celebrates first 4/20 with recreational cannabis 05:12

NEW YORK -- April 20th is better known to cannabis consumer as "4-20."

This is the first year the unofficial holiday celebrating marijuana use can be observed legally in New York. 

The state's first legal, adult, recreational cannabis dispensary opened last December. Since then, seven others have opened around the state.

Now, the New York Office of Cannabis Management is launching a safety awareness campaign to urge consumer to only purchase their cannabis at these legal, state-licensed dispensaries. 

We spoke with the office's policy director, John Kagia, about the changes this year and the campaign. 

