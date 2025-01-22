Overdose deaths down more than 20% in N.Y. state, CDC data reveals. Here's why experts say it's happening.

Overdose deaths are down 20% in New York state, data shows

NEW YORK -- Overdose deaths are down more than 20% in New York state and across the country, according to new data analyzed by CBS News New York.

Experts say it has been driven by a decrease in fatal fentanyl overdoses, but they say there is more work to do.

Public health leaders say effective treatment is one reason overdose deaths are down. Centers for Disease Control data shows 1,600 fewer people died of overdoses in New York from August of 2023 to August of 2024 than in the 12 months prior.

"The big driver in those declines in fatal overdoses is actually a decline in synthetic opioids other than methadone. Largely, that's fentanyl," said David Holtgrave, special advisor to the New York state health commissioner.

The state Health Department says test strips are also helping people know whether drugs contain fentanyl, and the overdose antidote Naloxone is also saving lives.

"But we could do even more, in making sure that everyone in New York is carrying Naloxone, being able to reverse an overdose when they see it," Holtgrave said.

For Rich Pagano, music is therapy. He was recently rehearsing a song about losing his son, Nic, to an accidental overdose in 2021. For the third straight year, Pagano is hosting a benefit concert in Nic's name to raise money for people in need of addiction treatment.

"He would've been a soldier for this movement, and if he remained sober I would've helped him to create this foundation. And I think he would've been in the trenches with us," Pagano said.

Pagano launched the Nic Pagano LGBTQIA+ Scholarship Fund with the help of "Bachelorette" star Zac Clark and his Release Recovery Foundation. Together, they've helped nearly 30 people get treatment through Caron Treatment Centers.

Studies have shown that community suffers higher rates of substance abuse and Nic wanted to help.

"It's a total success," Pagano said.

Also scheduled to perform at the benefit concert on Thursday night at City Winery on the West Side are the cast of "Dead Outlaw," which is about to hit Broadway. Actor Hank Azaria, who you may know as the voice of several characters on "The Simpsons" will also play some music.