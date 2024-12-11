Fentanyl found stashed in Bronx building near 2 day cares, authorities say

NEW YORK — Kilos of fentanyl were found inside a Bronx apartment located in the same building as two day care centers Tuesday, authorities say.

CBS News New York's Jennifer Bisram spoke to New York Drug Enforcement Administration officials and got an exclusive look at what they found.

Bronx day care evacuated due to fentanyl bust

Drugs, a kilo press and compact blenders were seized from the apartment. The DEA exclusively showed CBS News New York the kilos of drugs and evidence recovered from the stash house at 780 Garden St. in the Belmont section.

"We see a drug trafficking organization using an apartment as a stash location and as a milling operation only 30 feet from a day care on the first floor and another day care on the third floor," said Frank Tarantino, special agent in charge of the DEA New York Division. "This is how they operate. They want to blend in as easily and as effectively as they can."

Children and staff were evacuated from the day care on the first floor. Thankfully, no one was harmed, and the suspected dealer, agents say, was taken into custody.

"They moved pretty quickly and initially seized 4 kilograms from him in a backpack right on the street in the Bronx, and then that led them to his apartment," Tarantino said.

He added, "He was not only stashing large quantities of fentanyl in his apartment, in this apartment, but also it was where he was milling up, so breaking up the kilos for street level distribution. And we're talking about multiple millions of dollars worth of fentanyl."

Nine agents and task force officers experienced dizziness from the toxic smell inside the apartment. One was taken to the hospital for evaluation and released.

"The investigation removed 12 kilograms of fentanyl that could have very easily ended up in the Bronx, could've very easily been the cause of many overdose deaths and poisonings," Tarantino said.

Over 3,000 overdose deaths in NYC in 2023

City health data shows over 6,000 overdose deaths in New York state last year. Over 3,000 alone happened in New York City, and 69% of the poisonings included fentanyl.

"This fentanyl powder is almost coming entirely from Mexico," Tarantino said.

Many of the recent seizures and drug busts in New York City have happened in the Bronx.

"It's an established smuggling route. It's also an established transportation route," Tarantino said.

Agents say if you see questionable activity in your neighborhood, call the DEA.