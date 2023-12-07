New York City Council passes bill requiring public schools to carry naloxone

NEW YORK -- A bill passed by the New York City Council would require all public schools to carry the opioid overdose antidote naloxone.

Since the fall, public high schools in the city have stocked Narcan, but this bill would expand the requirement to middle and elementary schools.

It's not clear yet if the mayor will sign it.

CBS New York has reported extensively on this issue over the last several months, pressing the Department of Education on why Narcan isn't more readily available.

Back in February, CBS New York revealed most high schools across the state, including on Long Island, were stocked with the lifesaving spray, except New York City Public Schools.

In June, Department of Education officials said school nurses would receive mandatory training on how to administer Narcan.