Watch CBS News
Local News

Over $5 million awarded to school-based mental health clinics across New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- More help is on the way to New York state schools to support students' mental health.

Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul presented a check to the nonprofit the New York Foundling in Tribeca, where a mental health clinic will be set up.

The governor says more than $5 million will be used for 137 clinics.

She says students have been struggling since the pandemic.

"It's not just about stemming the learning loss, which is what we proposed resources to help deal with that last summer, but it's also about the loss of that social connection, which is having a negative effect on young people still today," Hochul said.

This is all part of the governor's $1 billion plan to transform that state's mental health care system.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 8:16 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.