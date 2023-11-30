Over $5 million awarded to school-based mental health clinics across New York state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says

NEW YORK -- More help is on the way to New York state schools to support students' mental health.

Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul presented a check to the nonprofit the New York Foundling in Tribeca, where a mental health clinic will be set up.

The governor says more than $5 million will be used for 137 clinics.

She says students have been struggling since the pandemic.

"It's not just about stemming the learning loss, which is what we proposed resources to help deal with that last summer, but it's also about the loss of that social connection, which is having a negative effect on young people still today," Hochul said.

This is all part of the governor's $1 billion plan to transform that state's mental health care system.