Rangers fan favorite Ron Duguay dies from cancer at 69

Ron Duguay, whose long, wavy hair made him stick out on the ice during an era when helmets were not mandatory in hockey and who played nearly 1,000 games in the NHL from the late 1970s through the '80s, has died of cancer. He was 69.

Duguay for several years has been dating Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, who announced his death after being by his side throughout the illness. A spokesperson for the New York Rangers also confirmed Thursday that Duguay's family informed the team of his passing.

"It's with a shattered heart but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now," Palin posted on social media. "He fought so hard. Love never ends."

Ron Duguay, center, skates for the Rangers against the Canadiens during a game in 1979 at Madison Square Garden. Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Duguay's first six seasons came as a fan favorite with the Rangers, including an appearance in the 1979 Stanley Cup Final, after they selected him with the 13th pick in the '77 draft.

The Sudbury, Ontario, native was an All-Star as a point-a-game producer in 1981-82.

A series of trades led him to spend time with the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings with another Rangers stint, as well. Duguay finished his career in the league with 673 points in the regular season and playoffs, then played in Germany and the minors.

"The New York Rangers organization mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history," the club said in a statement. "Ron's signature skating style - with his hair flowing as he moved down the ice - captivated the (Madison Square) Garden faithful, and his skill, tenacity and charisma earned him the admiration of all New Yorkers. We join the hockey community in sending our condolences to Ron's friends, family and loved ones during this difficult time."

Palin and Duguay's daughter, Shay Thomas, posted several times over the past several months asking for prayers for him. His family started a GoFundMe earlier this year to offset the costs of travel and treatments.

The NHL Alumni Association in a post memorializing Duguay called his dedication and passion for hockey unwavering.

"It was a part of who he was, a lifelong love that he carried with pride and shared so generously with others," the NHLAA said. "He will be remembered not only for the player he was, but for the extraordinary person he was."

Long after his playing days, Duguay was known to another generation of Rangers fans for his role on broadcasts from 2007-18.