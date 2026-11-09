Leon Draisaitl scores twice as Oilers take down Rangers

Leon Draisaitl scored twice, Connor McDavid also had a goal and the Edmonton Oilers held off the New York Rangers 3-1 on Monday night to sweep their season series.

Devon Levi made 28 saves in improving to 8-1-0 for the Oilers (13-3-3), who won 4-1 in New York on Nov. 1.

Jaroslav Chmelar scored a short-handed goal for the Rangers (10-8-1), who had won three straight games. Dylan Garand stopped 17 shots, but gave away the puck to McDavid for an easy, unassisted goal that opened the scoring 6:42 into the first period.

McDavid extended his point streak to 19 games and leads the NHL with 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists). He became the fourth player in league history with a 19-game point streak to begin a season, joining Wayne Gretzky, Dany Heatley and Mats Sundin.

For the first time this season, however, McDavid failed to have an assist - ending his record-setting streak to start a season at 18 games.

Draisaitl scored on a snap shot at 2:59 of the second for a 2-0 lead.

Up next

Rangers: Visit the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Oilers: Host the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.