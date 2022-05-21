Watch CBS News
New York state Supreme Court reinstates ban on police officers using force that compresses breathing

NEW YORK -- There's a new court decision on police officers in New York using force that compresses breathing.

A state Supreme Court has reinstated a ban.

Friday's decision reverses a June 2021 decision that voided the ban.

Scrutiny of restraints used by police was amplified by the death of Eric Garner.

Attorneys for police unions argue it's too difficult for officers to determine if their actions compress someone's diaphragm.

Chokeholds were already banned by the NYPD before any of the legal battles.

