First-term Congress members from New York, New Jersey ready for new challenge

WASHINGTON — Despite an overwhelming GOP victory by Donald Trump nationally, Democrats still managed to eke out important Congressional wins in New York's metropolitan area.

It was a proud moment for new members of Congress from the Tri-State Area as they walked into their offices on Capitol Hill for the very first time Friday.

"I felt like I was starting my first day of college ... It's a challenge and it's exciting," said Rep. George Latimer, representing New York's 16th Congressional District.

"It's so surreal for me because I cannot tell you the amount of emotion that I feel," said Rep. Nellie Pou, from New Jersey's 9th Congressional District.

"Someone sent me a picture of my name plate on New Year's Eve. One of my staffers sent it. It just was so thrilling. I can't believe, you know, it's all starting to become real," said Rep. Laura Gillen, representing New York's 4th Congressional District.

Congestion pricing, SALT top of mind for local lawmakers

The three first-term Congress members from the Tri-State Area are embarking on a new challenge, entering the 119th Congress where the Republicans have only the narrowest of margins – four seats right now. That gives the Democratic first-term lawmakers an opportunity to do what they said they would do when they ran – forge compromises and work across the aisle.

"Really, the majority is so slim that in order to get bills across the aisle on both sides, we're going to need to talk to the other side," Gillen said.

All three have priorities. For example, none of them want congestion pricing to be enacted, and they say if President-elect Donald Trump doesn't try to kill it, they hope he finds federal funds for the MTA so the plan won't be necessary.

"I think the secret hope is that the federal government decides that it needs to be in the business of supporting mass transit directly in a greater level," Latimer said.

All three talk about a major concern of the entire delegations from our area – the repeal of SALT, the ability to deduct state and local taxes.

"Certainly, we have to do something about the SALT. And that's, you know, that is so important to every resident of New Jersey, but also throughout the country," Pou said.

Friday was just day one of a two-year term, offering plenty of time for each one of them to come up with bills important to their individual constituents.