Gov. Hochul: New York's mobile sports betting brings in record tax revenue
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul says New York's mobile sports betting is bringing in record amounts of tax revenue.
The betting started in January.
In fewer than six months, New York has collected $263 million in tax revenue, which is more than any other state.
New York says the money will be reinvested in education, grants for youth sports and treatment services for problem gambling.
