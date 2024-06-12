New York DMV announces Mobile ID app to speed up airport security. How to sign up.

New app expected to make journey through airport security a little easier

New app expected to make journey through airport security a little easier

NEW YORK -- New York's new Mobile ID app is meant to make the journey through airport security a little smoother.

The Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled the app Tuesday, saying New Yorkers can now keep a digital copy of their physical ID on their phone. While at the airport, the app will also display your boarding pass.

Transportation Security Administration officials say it's another way to shorten wait times.

"We'll not only have your information verified that you are who you say you are and that ID you gave us was legitimate, but also we're going to have all your flight information -- the date, the time, the flight number," said TSA Federal Security Director Robert Duffy.

How does New York Mobile ID work?

Users start by downloading the free app from the App Store or Google Play and uploading a photo of their ID.

Once they're at the airport, users will turn on their Bluetooth, open the app, and then tap their phone at the TSA security checkpoint.

TSA agents will take your photo, which officials say is not saved, to verify your identity. Once verified, you will then move on to the security screening.

The agency notes travelers still have to bring their physical ID with them, in case their digital ID cannot be verified.

Watch TSA's instructional video for more information.

Map shows where you can use Mobile ID

New Yorkers can use their Mobile ID at LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport, along with dozens of other airports across the country.

Other major airports that accept the app include Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Miami International Airport, Denver International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

DMV officials say the Mobile ID will be also compliant with the Real ID requirements taking effect in May 2025.

"If you have a Real ID, if you have an Enhanced ID, if you're an organ donor, a veteran, all of those things are on the Mobile ID," said DMV Deputy Commissioner for Communications Lisa Koumjian.

See TSA's interactive map of participating airports here.