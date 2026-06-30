Nolan McLean, 2 solo homers lift Mets to win over Blue Jays

Nolan McLean and three relievers combined on a six-hitter, Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens both hit solo home runs and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Brooks Raley pitched the seventh, Luke Weaver worked the eighth and Devin Williams finished for his 12th save in 13 chances.

The Mets posted their fourth shutout and won for the second time in five games since Andy Green took over as interim manager when Carlos Mendoza was fired last Friday.

With their second win in 11 games, the Mets (36-50) avoided falling 16 games below .500. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the most games under .500 for a team that reached the postseason was 16 by the 1914 Boston Braves (12-28).

The Mets are 19-10 when they hit two or more home runs.

The Blue Jays have lost seven of eight. The shutout loss was their fourth.

Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was scratched because of a sore back.

McLean (5-5) allowed five hits, four singles, to win for the second time in three starts. He walked two and struck out seven.

Alvarez opened the scoring with a leadoff homer off Kevin Gausman in the fifth, his ninth.

Gausman (4-7) allowed one run and five hits in six innings, his seventh straight winless start. He walked two and struck out seven.

Torrens doubled New York's advantage with a one-out blast in the seventh against Mason Fluharty, his second of the season.

Brett Baty's sacrifice fly off Tommy Nance in the ninth made it 3-0.

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The Blue Jays bumped struggling LHP Patrick Corbin from Wednesday's scheduled start and moved him to the bullpen. Toronto hadn't named a replacement starter for the Canada Day matinee. RHP Freddy Peralta (5-6, 4.53 ERA) is scheduled for the Mets.